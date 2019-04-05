CBSE recommends DoE for disciplinary action against Delhi school teachers for remaining absent for paper evaluation

The CBSE has written to the Directorate of Education (DoE) recommending disciplinary action against some government schools following instances of over 200 teachers not turning up for evaluation of board exam papers in the national capital. With over 3,500 teachers remaining absent for evaluation across the country, show cause notices to school managements have been issued and fines imposed on schools, Central Board of Secondary Education secretary Anurag Tripathi said Thursday.

He said private schools have been sent notices in some cases.

Tripathi said the board results for class 10 and 12 are likely to be declared by the third week of May.

The official said following the instances of paper leak last year, a special app called CMTM app (Confidential Material Tracking and Monitoring) was launched this time, and it was made compulsory for all centre supervisors to send geo-tagged and time-tagged pictures of exam day processes. These were monitored very closely at the headquarters and regional ofﬁce-level.

A zero-error policy for following exam byelaws procedures, and a zero-tolerance policy for mistakes due to ignorance or on purpose, was followed. The principals of all examination centres were declared as centre superintendents and made personally responsible for the security of the conﬁdential material, Tripathi said. Third-party observers were deployed in all examination centres.

“Even though exams begin at 10.30 am, earlier the candidate could enter the examination hall up to 11.15 am. This year no candidate was permitted entry beyond 10 am,” he said, adding that only in rare cases where there was delay in transportation or the student met with an accident then they were allowed to enter the examination hall late.

Evaluation of answer sheets of board exams commenced on March 14, the official said.

With over 3,500 teachers not turning up for evaluation, their respective school managements have been issued show cause notices and will have to shell out a fine of Rs 50,000 for failing to comply with the board’s orders.

“In some cases, the schools do not relieve the evaluators, while in some cases the evaluators do not turn up due to their own reasons. In cases where there are genuine issues, the principals of the schools have to recommend the names of other evaluators,” the official said, adding that there are 1.7 crore copies that have to be evaluated.

On an average, 7.5 lakh copies are evaluated everyday, with the board targeting April 15 as the deadline when the evaluation will be completed. Earlier, 30 to 40 per cent teachers would not turn up, but this year, due to strict measures there has been a deterrence and in Delhi, there were instances where there was 100 per cent turnout of evaluators. With government school teachers not turning up at evaluation centres, the board has written to DoE recommending disciplinary action against the schools since more than 200 teachers have not turned up for evaluation.

“There is no deadline till when they have to take action, but we will send them reminders within 15 days. They will reply with the action taken,” he added.

Fifteen schools have been issued disaffiliation notices for repeated violations, which include opening the board papers ahead of the stipulated time, not relieving evaluators.

A total of 31,14,831 candidates registered for board exam - of which 18,27,472 registered for class 10 and 12,87,359 registered for class 12.

There were a total of 18,19,077 male candidates and 12,95,754 female candidates, 28 transgender candidates, and 7,288 children with special needs.

The highest number of candidates for board exams were from Delhi that is 5,69,696 candidates.

The maximum male candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh (3,38,613), and maximum female candidates were from Delhi (2,72,271).

