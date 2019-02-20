CBSE relaxes exam norms for children of armed forces personnel

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday relaxed exam norms for the children of military and paramilitary force personnel who are fighting terrorism and Left wing extremism for the country and are killed in the line of duty, according to a circular issued by Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of exam (CBSE).

“If their wards wish to change their examination centre in the same city, they will be allowed to do so. If they missed their practical examinations, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by April 10, 2019 by their school,” it said.

If these candidates wish to appear in the examination in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so. Such students may request their school in this regard. The school will then send their request to the regional office of CBSE for action latest by February 28 so that ncecessary action could be taken by the board, stated the circular.

The Central Board of Secondary Education exams for Class 10 will be held from February 21 to March 29 while Class 12 exams are being held from February 15 to April 4.

On February 14, a suicide bomber driving an SUV packed with explosives rammed a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops, part of a large paramilitary convoy, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. At least 40 jawans were killed in the incident. Of these, 12 were from Uttar Pradesh.

In another incident on February 18, a major and three soldiers, besides a civilian, were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, barely 10 km away from the suicide attack spot.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 22:43 IST