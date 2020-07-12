CBSE Result 2020: Important things you should know at this stage

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:53 IST

CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 and 12 board exams by July 15. Earlier on June 26, the board had informed the Supreme Court that it is cancelling the remaining board exams and the results for the pending papers will be prepared on the basis of students performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments.

CBSE Results 2020: Students of Class 12 to get chance to improve results

The board also told the Supreme Court that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final, while the students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.

CBSE Results 2020: How to check result on the website

Around 18 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 result and another 12 lakh awaiting their class 12 result. Once the results are announced, students of class 10, and 12 who have appeared in the board examinations will be able to check their class 10, and 12 board exam results online at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE Results 2020: How to get pass certificate and Marksheet

The board will provide digital academic documents to class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate, and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials are sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

CBSE Results 2020: How to check result on APP

After the results are declared, students of class 10 and 12 will be able to view and download their results from the UMANG Mobile Platform and DigiResults. The UMANG app is available for android, iOS, and Windows-based Smartphones while DigiResults is an Android mobile app.

CBSE Results 2020: Fake Notice

Recently, a notice was found circulating on social media claiming that the CBSE class 10th result will be announced on July 11 and 12th result will be released on July 13. However, CBSE refuted the claims saying that the notice was fake.

CBSE Results 2020: New Assessment Scheme

If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were suspended due to the pandemic, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest. The calculated marks will be allotted to the remaining subjects. For those students who have appeared in three examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and will be allotted to the remaining papers. For those who appeared in less than 3 exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performance in internal/ practical/ project assessment.

CBSE Merit List May not come:

This year, the board may not release the merit list for class 10, and 12 board examinations.” Talking to the Hindustan Times, a board official said, “The decision of not releasing the merit list is currently under consideration. We have not taken any final decision yet.”