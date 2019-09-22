CBSE sample question papers of Class 10 and 12 Board exam 2020 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:38 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the sample question papers for the 2020 board examinations of Class 10th and 12th on September 19, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the sample question papers from its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE board examination 2020 of class 10th and 12th will be conducted in the month of Feb-March. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the sample question papers for practice. CBSE has also released the marking scheme for every subject.

Click here to download the sample question papers of Class 10th.

Click here to download the sample question papers of Class 12th.

How to download the sample question papers:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Notification: SQP for Class X and XII (2019-20),’ appearing under Announcements on the homepage.

3.A PDF notification will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the links provided for class X and XII

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the particular subjects to get the sample question papers

7.Download the sample question paper and take its print out for any future use.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 14:25 IST