CBSE schools allowed to teach in mother tongue till Class 12

In a major move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed affiliated schools to use mother tongue as an optional medium of instruction from pre-primary stages to Class 12. CBSE schools allowed to use Indian languages as medium of instruction till Class 12 (File photo/for representation)

This, as per CBSE, is in accordance to provisions of the NEP 2020 which “emphasizes the significant cognitive advantages of multilingualism for young learners, particularly when they are exposed to multiple languages from foundational stage, with a specific focus on their mother tongue.”

“…The CBSE affiliated schools may consider using Indian languages, as enumerated in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution, as the medium of Instruction from Foundational Stage till end of Secondary Stage i.e. from pre-primary classes till class XII as an optional medium in addition to other existing options,” the board said in a circular dated July 21.

Noting challenges of implementing multilingual education such as availability of skilled teachers, textbooks and time, the board has asked schools to explore available resources, consult with experts and collaborate with other schools to share best practices.

Education Ministry has directed NCERT to prepare new textbooks in 22 scheduled languages and it could be available to students from next sessions, it said.

Higher education has also geared up for using Indian languages through production of textbooks, using these languages as mediums of instruction and examination, CBSE said, adding that the approach towards medium should be a continuity from school education to higher education.

Check the circular here.

