CBSE Schools told to hold vocational course examby February mid-week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to conduct practical examination for all skill-based and academic subjects by the first half of February 2019.

The direction has been given by the CBSE in view the of examination opted by only a small number of students to in the later half of February 2019.

The order also states that schools have to conduct practical examination in two sessions in a day, if the number of students is more than 20.

The schools have been directed to upload the marks on the date of the examination.

The board has also declared that the examination for Class 12 will be held from January 16 to February 15, 2019.

Click here for the CBSE practical exam 2019 schedule.

