CBSE sent notice for ‘imposing’ processing fee

Sep 04, 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was on Tuesday served a legal notice for allegedly imposing a processing charge of Rs 5,000 for students of class 11 who have migrated from other boards.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal served the notice based on complaints of two students of a Delhi government school in Bhalswa village who got admission to the school this year after clearing their class 10 board examination through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). All Delhi government schools are affiliated to CBSE.

Calling the decision “totally unconstitutional and arbitrary”, Aggarwal asked CBSE to withdraw the imposition of processing charges of Rs 5,000.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said the board is not charging a processing fee of Rs 5,000. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sharma said, “There are no processing charges for admission in class 9 and 11 under any category if the admission is made within the limit of 40 students and within time. Other than that the fee charged will be Rs 1000 and not Rs 5,000.”

