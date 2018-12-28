CBSE students excelling in sports to get concession in board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow Class 10 and 12 students who represent the country in international sporting events to write their board exams at a later date. The concrete policy was created after the board received multiple requests from students over the past few years.

The board has created a special provision for such students to ensure that their exams and sporting events do not clash and that they do not have to miss out on either of them. In March- April 2018, the board had given concessions to nine students studying in CBSE schools from across the country as their events coincided with the exam dates.

As per a circular issued by the board on Wednesday, students who wish to avail the concession have to make a request to the board in writing through their schools along with the recommendation of the Sports Authority of India informing of their participation in a particular international event. The board will conduct exams for students whose requests have been accepted at a later stage, on a date mutually convenient to the student and the board. The examination, however, will be conducted before the results of the board exams are scheduled to be declared.

“It is a very good policy for students who excel at sports at the international level. It should be adopted by all the other boards,” said a teacher from a CBSE school in suburban Mumbai.

This year, the CBSE will conduct its Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 3, 2019, and Class 10 exams between February 21 and March 29, 2019. Students who wish to avail the sports concession need to submit their requests by January 31, 2019. Annexure that needs to be filled at the time of application can be downloaded from the board’s official website http://cbse.nic.in.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 09:35 IST