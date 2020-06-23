e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE tells SC decision on pending board exams in advanced stage, hearing deferred to Thursday

CBSE tells SC decision on pending board exams in advanced stage, hearing deferred to Thursday

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE before a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and submitted that a decision is likely to be taken by tomorrow evening.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:41 IST
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage. The court deferred the hearing to Thursday 2 pm at the request of CBSE.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE before a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and submitted that a decision is likely to be taken by tomorrow evening.

The ICSE Board has informed SC that they too will abide by whatever decision CBSE takes.

The Supreme Court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks on the basis of internal assessment.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla seeking scrapping of remaining exams in the present situation. A group of parents has sought to quash the notification for holding the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the HRD Ministry.

The parents have argued that students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams when the number of coronavirus cases is increasing.

CBSE had conducted the board examinations till March 18, when it decided to put the remaining papers on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE had in May issued a notification saying that the board exams of the remaining 29 subjects will be conducted from July 1 to 15.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev claims to have made 1st medicine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
Ramdev claims to have made 1st medicine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
States to get 50K ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
States to get 50K ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In