CBSE tells SC decision on pending board exams in advanced stage, hearing deferred to Thursday

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:41 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage. The court deferred the hearing to Thursday 2 pm at the request of CBSE.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE before a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and submitted that a decision is likely to be taken by tomorrow evening.

The ICSE Board has informed SC that they too will abide by whatever decision CBSE takes.

The Supreme Court had on June 17 asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the pending class 10th and 12th board examinations and allot marks on the basis of internal assessment.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla seeking scrapping of remaining exams in the present situation. A group of parents has sought to quash the notification for holding the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the HRD Ministry.

The parents have argued that students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appear for exams when the number of coronavirus cases is increasing.

CBSE had conducted the board examinations till March 18, when it decided to put the remaining papers on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE had in May issued a notification saying that the board exams of the remaining 29 subjects will be conducted from July 1 to 15.