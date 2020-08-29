e-paper
Home / Education / Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 paramedical staff vacancies

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 48 paramedical staff vacancies

Central Railway has invited online applications for recruitment of paramedical staff in Group C on contract basis. There are a total of 48 vacancies for the posts of staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician and X-Ray technician at Bhusawal division.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Rajkumar)
         

Central Railway has invited online applications for recruitment of paramedical staff in Group C on contract basis. There are a total of 48 vacancies for the posts of staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician and X-Ray technician at Bhusawal division.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply on or before September 2. They will be shortlisted on the basis of an interview via Whatsapp video call or skype conference call. The interview will be held between September 4 and 10.

Details of Vacancy:

Staff Nurse - 26 Posts

Pharmacist - 3 Posts

Lab Technician - 10 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 9 Posts

Eligibility:

Staff Nurse - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc (Nursing).

Pharmacist - Candidate should have passed 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 or Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist.

Lab Technician - Candidates should have a degree in BSc with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With Chemistry and Biology as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or B.Sc. in Medical Technology (Laboratory from a recognized Institution).

X-Ray Technician - Candidate should have passed 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology from a recognized Institute.

How to apply: Application form has to be sent on the email id persbrbsl@gmail.com on or before 2 September 2020. Click here to download the application form

