Central University admission 2020: Deadline extended to apply for CUCET till April 25

Central University admission 2020: Deadline extended to apply for CUCET till April 25

Central University of Rajasthan, the coordinating university for CUCET 2020 has decided to extend the deadline for application from April 11 to April 25. The online application process has already been started from March 16 onwards.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central University of Rajasthan, the coordinating university for CUCET 2020 has decided to extend the deadline for application from April 11 to April 25. The online application process has already been started from March 16 onwards.

Central University of South Bihar Controller of examinations, Rashmi Tripathi said due to the nationwide lockdown, the university extended the last date for filling the admission forms so that no candidate would suffer. However, no change was made in the entrance exam dates, scheduled in May-end and June.

Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses can register online at cucetexam.in.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online registration process begins- March 16

Online registration process ends- April 25

Issue of admit cards- May 18

Date of exams (UG and PG)-- May 30, 31

Exam date for research programmes- June 6, 7

Result declaration-- June 26, 2020.

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates can register online at cucetexams.in. Candidates will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay online application fee before submission of the application.

