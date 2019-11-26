e-paper
Centre approves medical colleges for five Rajasthan districts

The Centre has approved the opening of medical colleges in Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Tonk and Dausa of the state.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
30 of the 33 districts of the Rajasthan state have a government medical college or have got an approval for it. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Centre has approved the proposal of the state government to open medical colleges in five districts of the state. Rajasthan is going to be the first state in the country where medical colleges will be established in almost all districts, an official statement said.

The Centre has approved the opening of medical colleges in Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh, Tonk and Dausa of the state. With this, now 30 of the 33 districts of the state have a government medical college or have got an approval for it.

Rajsamand, Jalore and Pratapgarh are the only districts where there is no government medical college, the statement read, adding that a medical college is functioning in the private sector in Rajsamand.

Each of the newly approved medical colleges will cost Rs 325 crore. Of the total Rs 1,625 crore budget, 60 per cent will be given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state government.

About two months ago, the Centre had approved the state government’s proposal of establishing medical colleges in Alwar, Baran, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Sirohi and Bundi.

