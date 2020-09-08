e-paper
Home / Education / Centre to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Indore campus

Centre to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Indore campus

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the move will be a “unique combination of higher and school education”.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Indore
Representational image.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the country’s 1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the Indian Institute of Technology Indore campus.

He said the move will be a “unique combination of higher and school education”.

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said, “I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School in the campus of IIT Indore.”

“I believe that the establishment of Central School in the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited,” he further tweeted.

