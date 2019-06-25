CET cell restarts UG admissions for engineering, architecture

After doing away with the ‘single umbrella’ admissions for professional courses, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has reverted to the older admission process for under- graduate (UG) engineering and architecture courses.

As reported by HT on Friday, candidates are now required to directly apply on the respective portals for the course they want to pursue, instead of first signing up on a pre- admission registration portal. After applying, they will have to visit one of the facilitation centres to get their documents verified.

Earlier, the verification was done at SETU Suvidha Kendras, which were set up this year for single umbrella admissions.

“As directed by the CET cell, we opened the facilitation centres at technical institutes which were functional last year. The admission process is the same as the one followed last year,” said Abhay Wagh, state director, technical education.

The state CET cell had begun the application process for four UG technical programmes — engineering, pharmacy, architecture and hotel management and catering technology (HM&CT), before it shut down the entire process on Thursday, citing technical glitches. While the engineering and architecture admissions restarted on Monday, the state is yet to begin the fresh admission process for pharmacy and HM&CT. Admissions to UG health science courses began on Saturday.

There are as many as 293 and 53 facilitation centres for engineering and architecture admissions, respectively, across the state. There were 340 SETU centres, which are no longer functional. While the CET cell, under its single umbrella admission process, had planned to verify the documents physically for at common SETU centres for all professional courses, there are separate SETU Suvidha Kendras for different courses such as engineering, management, pharmacy, HM&CT architecture and health science programmes.

While the documents for admissions such as technical courses and health science courses will be scrutinised at facilitation centres, there will no longer be any pre-admission physical verification for three-year LLB admissions, which had suffered due to the absence of any scrutinisation mechanism for applications last year.

“We will do online verification of the documents for law and teacher training courses, the way it was done for the five-year LLB programme last year. There won’t be any facilitation centres for them. The documents will be physically verified by colleges at the time of admission,” said an official from CET cell.

According to the revised schedule issued by the CET cell on Sunday, engineering and architecture aspirants can register and upload documents on their respective admission portals till June 30. The verification of documents will begin on Tuesday and will continue until July 1. The first provisional merit lists for the two courses will be displayed on July 2.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 07:53 IST