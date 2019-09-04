CG Vyapam SET Admit Card 2019 released, download before September 6

education

Admit card for Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 has been released by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) on its official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their registration ID and date of birth. The link to download CG Vyapam SET admit card will be active only till September 6, 11:59 pm.

The CG Vyapam SET 2019 will be conducted on September 8, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am. Paper 2 will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour before the commencement of exam with their admit card and one original photo ID proof. If they don’t find their photo on their e-admit card, they should bring two colour passport size photograph on the day of exam.

CG SET 2019 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card’ tab

On the top of the page, click on the link that reads CG Vyapam SET 2019 admit card

A login page will appear

Key in your registration ID and date of birth and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

