CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board may declare results today at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:11 IST
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results anytime soon on its official website. According to media reports, the results of the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams may be declared today or in the coming few days.

The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class X and XII due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

The board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be abruptly postponed in March due to the nationwide shutdown to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Though the board tried to hold the remaining examinations in early May, but could not do so due to the extension of lockdown.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

