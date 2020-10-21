e-paper
Home / Education / CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, here's direct link to check

CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020: Candidates who have applied for the revaluation for CGBSE class 10 and 12 results 2020 can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020.
CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CGBSE class 10th and 12th revaluation and retotaling result 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the revaluation for CGBSE class 10 and 12 results 2020 can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Direct link to check CGBSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020

Direct link to check CGBSE 10th Retotaling Result 2020

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th Revaluation Result 2020

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th Retotaling Result 2020

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th revaluation results 2020:

Visit official website of CG Board at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the links available to check CGBSE 10th and 12 Revaluation and Retotaling 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

