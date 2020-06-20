CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Results not today, letter in circulation fake, says official

education

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:45 IST

Chhattisgrah Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will not declare the class 10th, 12th board exam results today. Refuting the rumours doing the rounds, Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla told HT that the result will not be declared today, but added, that it will be announced as soon as possible. He also said that the letter about result declaration, circulated on social media, is fake.

After the results are declared, the class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in to check their marks.

Around 6 lakh students have registered for class 10th board exams while over 2.5 lakh students have registered for class 12th boadr exams in the state.

Some papers of class 10th and 12th exams could not be conducted due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. The CGBSE board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be postponed in March due to the nationwide shutdown to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The students had to be awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects..