Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses

Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses

The official spokesperson said that the examinations would be held on September 6,9,12 and 16 while adhering to the social distancing norms.

Sep 03, 2020 12:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar. (Photo credit:CCSHAU official website)
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar. (Photo credit:CCSHAU official website)
         

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, on Wednesday, announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses.

The official spokesperson said that the examinations would be held on September 6,9,12 and 16 while adhering to the social distancing norms.

The admission to the said courses will be through online mode only and there will be no physical reporting this year. After checking the documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id, the spokesperson added.

If a candidate does not correct this deficiency despite the information within the stipulated time period, then he or she will not be allotted a seat in the first counselling.

The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately. Moreover, there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure.

