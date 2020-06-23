e-paper
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE class 10th, 12th results declared at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE class 10th, 12th results declared at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020.
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020.(HT file)
         

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Read: CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared Live Updates: 73.62% students pass

Last year, around 6 lakh students had appeared in the Chhatisgarh board Class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, nearly 3.88 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 examination while 2.66 lakh students appeared in Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 68.6% while the pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43%.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 this year. The board had to delay the exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. This year, nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

Here’s how to check the results.

Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
'Ask PM Modi about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015': Chidambaram hits back at Nadda
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
Live: Two Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha's Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
In Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on 'Chinese invasion'
'World badly needs India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to resume': Shoaib Malik
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
