Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE class 10th, 12th results declared at cgbse.nic.in

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:37 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CGBSE board exams can check their results online at cgbse.nic.in.

Last year, around 6 lakh students had appeared in the Chhatisgarh board Class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, nearly 3.88 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 examination while 2.66 lakh students appeared in Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 68.6% while the pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43%.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct examinations for all the subjects of Class 10 and 12 this year. The board had to delay the exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional papers of Class 12.

The students have been awarded marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Those failing to pass the assessment and skip the procedures will be given the minimum passing marks. This year, nobody will fail during the assessment of the remaining subjects.

