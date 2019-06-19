CHSE +2 Result 2019: Odisha HSE arts and commerce results on June 21

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the results of Higher Secondary Examination for Arts, commerce and vocational courses on June 21.

Odisha school and mass Education minister Samir Das on Wednesday said that CHSE will publish the results at 3.30pm on Friday. Candidates can check their score cards by visiting the official website www.chseodisha.nic.in.

While 2,35,183 students wrote the exam in Arts stream, 27,278 students appeared in Commerce stream. CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30 this year.

The council had earlier planned to announce the results of higher secondary examination in Arts and Commerce in June first week, but it was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

Last year, the arts and commerce results were published on June 9.

Earlier on June 3, the CHSE had announced the results of the science stream with students recording pass percentage of 72.33%.

