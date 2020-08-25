CHSE Odisha 12th arts and vocational exam result 2020 deferred due to covid-19

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:18 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the results of higher secondary arts and vocational streams for 2019-20 board exam in the first week of September instead of August last week after two employees of Council of Higher Secondary Education have tested positive for Covid-19, state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

“The result of Plus II Arts and Vocational courses will be declared in the first week of September as we failed to meet the August end deadline due to these problems,” said Dash.

A total of 2.18 lakh students had written the higher secondary arts exam this year held in March. However, exams in anthropology, sociology and geography papers could not be held due to lockdown. The papers of these subjects will be evaluated on the basis of special assessment scheme. As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier this month, the CHSE had announced the results of higher secondary science and commerce examination results August 12 and 19 respectively. While, the pass percentage for science examination stood at 70.21 per cent, for commerce stream it was 74.95.