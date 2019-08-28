CHSE Result 2019: Odisha Plus 2 instant exam result 2019 declared at orissaresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:46 IST

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced Higher Secondary instant Examination results for Arts, science, commerce and vocational courses.

Students who have appeared in the instant exam can check their result by visiting the official website of orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha +2 Instant Examination Result for arts, science, commerce and vocational courses 2019:

1) Visit orissaresults.nic.in 2) Click on the result link 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your roll no and registration no 5) Click submit and view your result 6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

CHSE Odisha announced Higher Secondary Examination results for Arts, commerce and vocational courses in June. The pass percentage was 65.89% in arts and 70.26% in commerce. A total of 2.31 lakh students appeared in the arts exam and 1.52 lakh passed.

