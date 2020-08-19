CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check class 12 results

CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce Results 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday announced the results of class 12th Commerce stream examination on its official website. Students of class 12 who have appeared in the CHSE Odisha Plus two commerce exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in.

A total of 74.95% students have passed the Commerce exam. The pass percentage has saw a rise as compared to last year. In the year 2019, the pass percent was 70.26. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percent - 88.7. A total of 12215 boys and 7103 girls have passed the exam.

Nearly, 3 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE higher secondary exams this year, out of which around 25,000 students had written the exam in higher secondary commerce stream.

Earlier, the Odisha class 12 exams for Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Education scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28, 2020 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check CHSE plus two commerce results.

Alternatively, students can also check their CHSE plus two commerce results from the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

CHSE Odisha had announced the class 12th Science exam results on August 12. Out of the total 97546 students who had appeared in the CHSE Odisha 12th Science stream exam, 68,374 passed, including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer