CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check assessment scheme for cancelled papers here

Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th commerce results today at 11:30 am. The school and mass education minister of Odisha, Samir Dash took to Twitter to announce the date and time of result declaration on Monday. After the results are declared, students can check their scores online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Students will have to key in their roll number and registration number to login and check their scorecard.

Here in the liveblog, we will give you latest updates on exam, results, pass percentage, topper list, direct link and other details.

10: 05 am IST Odisha CHSE 12th Commerce Result 2020: 90 minutes left In just one and a half hour, CHSE Odisha will declare the class 12th commerce results. The plus two results will be out at 11:30 am today





09:18 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: Check assessment scheme here For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE will award average marks of the best performing papers of students. According to the education minister, the best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results.Students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted.





09:05 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020:Some papers were cancelled due to Covid- 19 Odisha government had to cancel the pending class 12th exams that were originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid related lockdown.Around 22 papers of the three streams including economics, logic, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail and few other papers had to be cancelled.





09:00 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: List of websites to check scores Students can check their 12th Commerce Results on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com





08:55 am IST CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check scores online Students can check their Odisha board class 12th Commerce results online. They will have to visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020 1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in 2) Click on the plus two commerce result link 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your roll no and registration no 5) Click submit and view your result 6) Take a print out and save it on your computer



