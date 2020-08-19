e-paper
Odisha +2 Commerce Results 2020 to be declared today, where and how to check CHSE class 12th commerce scores

Odisha +2 Commerce Results 2020 to be declared today, where and how to check CHSE class 12th commerce scores

The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th Commerce stream exam results today at 11:30 pm.Candidates who have written the paper of Commerce will be able to check their scores online at orissaresults.nic.in.

Aug 19, 2020
Edited by Nandini

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Results 2020 today

         



CHSE has already declared the class 12th science stream results on August 12 while the arts results are expected by the end of August.

Odisha government had to cancel the pending class 12th exams that were scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to nationwide Covid related lockdown. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were cancelled.

Assessment scheme:

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE will evaluate the students based on the average of their best performing subjects, similar to CBSE. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

Where to check scores

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer



