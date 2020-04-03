CISCE asks schools to promote all students upto class 8

education

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:44 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi on Friday directed principals of all its affiliated schools to promote students of classes 1 to 8, a council official said.

The council has however not issued any directives about the remaining examinations, which have been suspended since March 19 following Union government’s directives to stop all examinations amid coronavirus disease outbreak.

In a letter to principals of all heads of Council affiliated schools, Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the council, said, “In view of the extraordinary circumstances of the global spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the national lockdown, some state government have issued directive to schools in their respective states regarding the promotion of all students of class 1 to 8. You are hereby advised to follow the directives of the state governments accordingly.”

Earlier this week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools were asked to promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next grade in view the coronavirus inflicted lockdown. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has advised these schools to promote students of class IX and XI also on the basis of school based assessments, projects, periodic tests and term exams conducted so far. Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took this decision after having detailed meetings with top official led by Education Secretary Amit Khare.