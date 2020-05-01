e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam

CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary said these exams shall be conducted within a period of 6-8 days, Including Saturdays and Sundays.

education Updated: May 01, 2020 20:35 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational image.
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, will conduct remaining papers of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) 2020 examination after nationwide lockdown imposed to check Covid-19 pandemic is lifted, said an official of the council on Friday. The exams were suspended in March following Covid-19 outbreak.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, said these exams will be conducted within 6 to 8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.

He said the council will announce the revised examination schedule for the remaining 6 papers of ICSE and 8 papers of the ISC examinations respectively, subject to the central government directives of the lockdown. The council will announce the revised schedule of the examinations 8 days prior to the commencement of the examinations, Arathoon said.

The remaining ICSE exams will be held for 6 subjects including geography HCG paper 2, biology-science paper 3, economics, group 3 elective, Hindi and arts Paper 4.

Likewise ISC exams will be held for 8 subjects including biology paper 1, business studies, geography, sociology, psychology, home science paper 1, elective English and arts paper 5.

He said dates for the rescheduled papers will be communicated to all heads of the school via email and through the portal of the council (www.cisce.org).

He said after conducting the remaining exams, the council will declare the results within 6 to 8 weeks.

Provisional admissions

He said the schools could give provisional admissions to students in class 11, adding that the schools could also begin online classes for them.

“For the board level classes of 9-12, the schools may continue with teaching as per the syllabus,” he said.

tags
top news
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News