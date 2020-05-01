CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam

education

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:35 IST

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, will conduct remaining papers of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) 2020 examination after nationwide lockdown imposed to check Covid-19 pandemic is lifted, said an official of the council on Friday. The exams were suspended in March following Covid-19 outbreak.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, said these exams will be conducted within 6 to 8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.

He said the council will announce the revised examination schedule for the remaining 6 papers of ICSE and 8 papers of the ISC examinations respectively, subject to the central government directives of the lockdown. The council will announce the revised schedule of the examinations 8 days prior to the commencement of the examinations, Arathoon said.

The remaining ICSE exams will be held for 6 subjects including geography HCG paper 2, biology-science paper 3, economics, group 3 elective, Hindi and arts Paper 4.

Likewise ISC exams will be held for 8 subjects including biology paper 1, business studies, geography, sociology, psychology, home science paper 1, elective English and arts paper 5.

He said dates for the rescheduled papers will be communicated to all heads of the school via email and through the portal of the council (www.cisce.org).

He said after conducting the remaining exams, the council will declare the results within 6 to 8 weeks.

Provisional admissions

He said the schools could give provisional admissions to students in class 11, adding that the schools could also begin online classes for them.

“For the board level classes of 9-12, the schools may continue with teaching as per the syllabus,” he said.