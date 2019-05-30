Today in New Delhi, India
May 29, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

CISF head constable exam admit card date: Hall ticket to be released on June 1 at cisfrectt.in

CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019 for PST will be released on June 1, 2019.

education Updated: May 30, 2019 13:21 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CISF head constable,CISF head constable admit card date,cisfrectt.in
CISF head constable admit Card 2019 for PST will be released on June 1.(HT file)

CISF head constable Admit Card 2019 for PST will be released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at cisfrectt.in.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) plans to fill 429 vacancies of head constables through this recruitment process. This will be temporary posts of head constable (Ministerial) in CISF.

There will be three stages of recruitment before medical examination , namely, PST and documentation, OMR or CBT written exam, skill or typing test.

The sequence of the above three stages may change at the discretion of the CISF.

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:20 IST

tags

more from education
trending topics