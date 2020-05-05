e-paper
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry

In a tweet on the microblogging site twitter, the HRD ministry said that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.

May 05, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Ending all the speculations regarding holding of remaining papers of class 10th board exam, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday said that no board examinations will be held for the class 10 students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi.

Earlier today, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal while conducting a webinar on social media said that the dates for the CBSE Board exam will be announced in a day or two.

The minister also tried to address the concerns of large number of students, who take competitive examinations like JEE and NEET, by announcing new dates for the two exams.

The JEE (Main) exam for admissions in engineering colleges in the country will be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges will be conducted on July 26.

