Dates for remaining CBSE board exams to be announced soon: HRD Minister
Talking to the students the Minister said the dates for the remaining board examinations will be announced within a day or two .
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal conducted a webinar on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday to address the queries of the students on education-related issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. Among the queries raised many were related to CBSE Board exams.
Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it will be conducting the Class X and XII board exams for only 29 main subjects which are essential for the promotion and crucial for admission in higher education institutions.