Class 10 study material by MP Education Department depicts Gandhi negatively

The state education board has prepared the module for helping the students, who are weak in some subjects, and is used in all government schools across the state.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
The page in which the error occurred in the module book for class 10 students in Madhya Pradesh.
The page in which the error occurred in the module book for class 10 students in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI )
         

A mistake in the module book prepared for Class 10 students by the Madhya Pradesh Education Department has come to light in which Mahatma Gandhi has been depicted negatively.

The mistake has appeared on Page 46 of the Test Paper-3 in the question and answers section, prepared for Class X students, where Gandhi has been termed as ‘Kubuddhi’. The module is being used to teach students for the past many months.

The state education board has prepared the module for helping the students, who are weak in some subjects, and is used in all government schools across the state.

An English teacher at ‘Shashakiya Navin’ Higher Secondary School, Neelam Vasania, however, termed it a case of ‘misprinting’ and said the teachers were rectifying the module while teaching it to the students.

The controversial line reads: “Kubuddhi was a wicked man and led a life of drinking and gandhijis.”

“It happened due to a misprint. The word which should have been there is ‘gambling’ instead of ‘Gandhiji’. It can be a printing mistake, but there is no mistake of any expert who prepared the question paper,” Vasania told ANI.

“Both the words begin with the letter ‘G’ and therefore it could have resulted in the mistake. The lesson, which the module relates to is called ‘Pot of Gold’ which is a part of the moral story,” added Vasania.

“While teaching the students, we strike out the mistake and use the term gambling, which should have been there in the first place,” she added.

Congress spokesperson Vibha Patel said that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter and all the people behind the lapse will be taken to task.

“It is indeed a very big mistake. An inquiry will be conducted against all those involved in the making of the question paper. Action will be taken against them. The Congress party has never supported this kind of mentality,” said Patel.

India News

Education News