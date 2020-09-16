CLAT 2020 Admit Card released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020

CLAT Admit Card 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Tuesday released the CLAT 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidates who are registered for CLAT 2020 can download their admit card from clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CNLU will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2020 (CLAT) on September 28. CNLU has also released a notice having additional instructions for candidates.The admit card will have a medical self- declaration form which must be signed by the candidate and shown at the entrance gate and submitted to the invigilator.

CLAT 2020 admit card: Direct link to download

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled to be held on May 10 but was postponed till May 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and was again rescheduled to August 22 and then September 7. The exam will be held on September 28.

CLAT is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught in national law universities across India.. It is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.

How to download the CLAT 2020 admit card

Visit the official website of CLAT 2020 at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Key in your mobile number and password on the login page to sign in

Your CLAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out