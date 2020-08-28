CLAT 2020 postponed till September 28, check details

education

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:33 IST

The Consortium of National Law University on Friday further postponed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) till September 28, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

“The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates scheduled for 7th September 2020 has been postponed to Monday, the 28th September 2020 from 2 to 4 PM,” reads the official notice.

The CLAT 2020 examination, originally scheduled for May 10, has been postponed a number of times due to Covid-19 pandemic. From May 10 it was postponed to May 24, then to June 21 and after that to August 22 and September 7.

CLAT is an aptitude-based exam where the intent is to test the student’s interest in law and not their knowledge of the law.

CLAT comprises 5 sections, namely English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.