CLAT 2020 to be held on September 7, admit card shall be considered as movement pass

education

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:54 IST

The general body of the Consortium of National Law Universities after holding a meeting on Monday to review the precautionary measures taken in the context of the COVID 19 pandemic, decided to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for UG and PG candidates on September 7.

“The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates will be held on 7th September 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM,” an official notice reads.

The exam will be conducted through centre-based online test. The admit cards of candidates shall be considered as Movement Passes by local authorities to allow candidates to move between Containment zones and travel to their designated examination centre. The admit card will be available on website two weeks before the exam.

Initially, the CLAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020, which was later postponed till May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams got further delayed until June 21 and then got rescheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2020.

The exam is held for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses taught at 22 law universities across India. It is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities having representative universities as members.

Precautionary Measures:

Staff will be deployed for Crowd Management and orderly movement.

Staff with Thermo Guns will be present at entry gate

Sufficient cleaning staff, center administrators and invigilators with face masks and hand gloves will be deployed.

Spray machines with disinfectant liquid will be used to sanitize examination centers thoroughly.

Sufficient hand sanitizer and hand soap will be present across the test centers and washrooms.

Candidates with fever or COVID symptoms will not be permitted inside the exam venue. A separate isolation lab will be set up to accommodate these candidates.

PPE kits will be made available for staff in isolation labs.

3 ply masks and gloves will be provided to isolated candidates

Important Instructions for candidates:

No candidate shall be allowed to enter any examination centre without a mask.

The Consortium will review centre locations on an ongoing basis to ensure that students and staff are protected at all times.

All candidates with temperature > 99.14 will be directed to the isolation lab for taking the examination.

In case of candidate with scribe, both the candidate and the scribe must bring their own N95 mask

Candidates will be permitted to carry following items with them into the venue:

Mask

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen

Exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc.)

