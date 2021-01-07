e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CLAT examination 2021 rescheduled, check details here

CLAT examination 2021 rescheduled, check details here

CLAT examination 2021: According to the notice, the decision to reschedule the CLAT 2021 has been taken due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CLAT examination 2021.
CLAT examination 2021.(ANI file)
         

CLAT examination 2021: The Consortium Of National Law Universities on Wednesday rescheduled the dates for CLAT 2021 examination. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the consortium’s official website.

According to the notice, the decision to reschedule the CLAT 2021 has been taken due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week.

According to the revised schedule, the consortium will conduct the CLAT 2021 exam on June 13, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm.

“The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week,” reads the official notice.

“The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, the 13th June, 2021 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UG and LL.M. exams shall be conducted on this date,” further reads the notice.

tags
top news
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
‘Not a cricket match’: Twitterati reacts to video of Indian flag during US Capitol protests
‘Not a cricket match’: Twitterati reacts to video of Indian flag during US Capitol protests
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In