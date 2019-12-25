CMAT admit card 2020 released at cmat.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:05 IST

National testing Agency has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the notice released by the agency, the NTA CMAT 2020 examination will be conducted on January 28, 2020, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The CMAT 2020 result is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

CMAT 2020 is conducted for admission to various management programs running across the country. The participating institutes of CMAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the CMAT Score.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card for the CMAT 2020 examination.

How to download CMAT 2020 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download admit card”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your login credentials

5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out.