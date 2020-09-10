Coaching centres in UP seeks nod to resume classes

education

Owners of over 8000 coaching centres across Uttar Pradesh have sought permission to open their centres from later this month on the lines of recent advisory by the central government, which allows partial opening of schools after September 21.

Like private schools, these coaching centres have been hit hard by the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all of them have experienced a dip in enrollment and several have remained closed since lockdown was announced.

“We have appealed to the state government to allow us to take classes for at least Class 9 and above on reduced batch strength. This will allow us to sustain ourselves,” said Hemendra Kushwaha, president of group of coaching centres.

According to higher education department officials, more than 8000 coaching institutes are present across the state in which over 1.5 million students are enrolled. Majority of these students are of class 8 and above. In Lucknow, there are more than 700 centres.

“We have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several other cabinet ministers hoping for some relief. But we have not received any assurance as yet from any of them. The livelihood of many families depends on coaching centres which may be destroyed if the classes do not resume soon,” said Deepesh Singh, owner of a coaching centre in Lucknow.

Though some coaching centres have started online classes but have received tepid response.

“We have close to 600 students enrolled with us last year. This time we only have 120 students who attend online classes. Students and parents don’t see any benefit of taking coaching classes online and are very reluctant to join,” said Pramod Srivastav, owner of another coaching centre.

The state government has not issued any directions regarding opening of coaching centres till date.