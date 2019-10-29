Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2019: 45 vacancies on offer

education

Cochin shipyard Ltd has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Assistant, Junior Commercial Assistant, Welder Cum Fitter and others. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, cochinshipyard.com on or before November 18, 2019.

Vacancies:

•Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical) – 10 Posts

•Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical) – 4 Posts

•Junior Technical Assistant (Electronics) – 1 Post

•Junior Commercial Assistant – 7 Posts

•Store Keeper– 1 Post

•Fitter (Electronics) – 2 Posts

•Fitter (Electrical) – 5 Posts

•Semi-Skilled Rigger – 2 Posts

•Fireman– 2 Posts

•Junior Safety Assistant– 2 Posts

•Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) – 1 Post

•Welder Cum Fitter (Mechanic Diesel) – 5 Posts

•Shipwright Wood – 3 Posts

Application fee:

Candidates under General category are required to pay Rs 200 as application fee, which is non-refundable. Applicants belonging to reserved category are exempted from payment of any fee.

The application fee should be remitted using the online payment options such as Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking.

Age limit:

For Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical), Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical), Junior Technical Assistant (Electronics), Junior Commercial Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant (Civil), Store Keeper, Welder Cum Fitter (Mechanic Diesel), Fitter (Electronics), Fitter (Electrical), Shipwright Wood and Junior Safety Assistant vacancies, the upper age limit shall not exceed 35 years as on November 18, 2019. Whereas for Semi-Skilled Rigger and Fireman post, the upper age limit is extended to 40 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates and 5 years for SC candidates in posts reserved for them. The upper age is relaxable by 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

For further information, candidate may refer to the official notification.

However, the online link to apply for the vacancies is not opening right now. Candidates are advised to visit official website for more updates.

