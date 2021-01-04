e-paper
Colleges reopen for final year UG, PG courses in Kerala

Colleges reopen for final year UG, PG courses in Kerala

Classes will be conducted in two shifts and only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed to attend in order to avoid overcrowding in common areas and to ensure social distancing.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kochi
Representational image. (HT file)
Final year college students in Kerala packed their bags, put on their thinking caps and headed to class on Monday after ten long months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleges have reopened only for students in their final year for the time being. Classes will be conducted in two shifts and only 50 per cent of the total class strength will be allowed to attend in order to avoid overcrowding in common areas and to ensure social distancing.

In Kochi students and staff underwent temperature checks at the entrance of St Teresa’s College.

According to Lizzy Matthew, Principal of St Teresa’s College, the campus has been cleaned and all necessary sanitation procedures were completed.

“The campus has been cleaned well and is hygienic. We have arranged an area where students can wash their hands with soap. Although we have put up sanitisers in classrooms, all students have been asked to bring their own sanitisers. Face masks and ID cards are compulsory,” Matthew told ANI.

“I am excited to see all my friends and to see the campus. COVID-19 conditions are returning back to normal so we don’t have much to fear now,” said a student, who came to take an exam.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 4,600 new COVID-19 cases and 4,668 recoveries, the state health department informed on Sunday. There are currently 65,278 active cases in the state, while 7,07,244 patients have recovered.

