COMDEK UGET 2020 examination dates announced at comdek.org, check details here

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:14 IST

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) had announced the dates of undergraduate entrance test (UGET) for engineering colleges on November 22, 2019. Students seeking admission in engineering colleges can check the official notification online at comdek.org.

The COMDEK will be conducting the entrance examination on May 10, 2020, in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 2 pm to 5 pm, at various centres. The entrance examination is an entry ticket to 190 COMDEK member institutions. It is also considered as a uni-gauge examination for admission to 35 varsities in India. It’s a ticket to your dreams.

“The test will be Computer Based which will be conducted on All India basis across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the official notification here: