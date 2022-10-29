Home / Education / COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result released at comedk.org, get link

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result released at comedk.org, get link

Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:40 PM IST

COMEDK has released the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result today, October 29.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result today, October 29 at 7 pm. Candidates can check the COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result at www.comedk.org.

The Round 2 Phase 2 Decision making and Fee payment has started on 7 PM of 29th Oct till 1 PM of 03rd Nov 2022. Candidates who will accept and freeze the seat have to report to allotted college from 29th Oct 2022 till 04 PM of 03rd Nov 2022.

Direct link here

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

comedk uget seat allotment
