Compare JNU’s revised fee with that of other central varsities: HRD Minister

The high-powered committee, constituted by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had submitted its report last week.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A placard is seen during a protest by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The HRD ministry has asked the high-powered committee appointed by it to compare the fee structure of JNU, after the second rollback, with other central universities, an official said on Wednesday.

The ministry communicated this to the three-member committee in a letter written on Tuesday.

“We have sought a clarification on the matter. The members will have to analyse the fee structure of different universities and get back to us. They have not been given any deadline,” the official said.

The high-powered committee, constituted by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had submitted its report last week.

The university has been witnessing a stand-off between the administration and students over a hike in the hostel fee.

JNU has constituted an internal seven-member high-level committee to look into the issue. In its report, the committee recommended a 50 percent concession in utility and service charges for all students and 75 percent concession for students below poverty line.

This was the second rollback announced by the varsity. The first rollback was announced in mid-November.

Students have rejected both the rollbacks and have been on a strike for over a month against the fee hike.

The JNU Students’ Union has said almost 17 centres have decided to boycott the semester examinations scheduled to start from December 12.

The university on Tuesday said those “who do not appear in exams will lose their studentship”.

