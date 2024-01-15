AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 130 apprentice posts till Jan 31

The Airports Authority of India, AAI has invited applications for Apprentice posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is January 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero. AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 130 Apprentice vacancies before January 31

AAI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 130 graduate/diploma/ITI apprentice vacancies.

Graduate (BE/BTech in Aeronautical, Automobile, Architecture, Civil, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical): 30

Diploma (Aeronautics, Automobile, Architecture, Civil, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical, Mathematics/Statistics): 45

ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Electrical, Mechanic, Electronics, Steno): 55

AAI Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Graduate & Diploma: Candidates should possess a full-time (regular) four-year or three-year (regular) Diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

ITI Trade: Candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificates of the above-mentioned trades from institutes recognized by AICTE, and GOI.

AAI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 26 years as of December 31, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2024 age applictaion fee: No application fee is charged.