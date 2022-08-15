AEEE 2022: Last date to register for AEEE counselling

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will close down the CSAP Registration today, August 15. Candidates can register for Amrita Counselling process on the official website at amrita.edu.

"AEEE Rank is published in AOAP Link - https://aoap.amrita.edu/capug-22/. CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15", reads the official website.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the results for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, (AEEE) 2022 on August 6. The computer-based test (CBT) mode of the AEEE phase-1 exam was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2022, and the phase-2 exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2022. There were 100 questions on the test, worth 300 marks.

AEEE 2022 result: How to register for counselling

Go to the official website at www.amrita.edu

On the homepage scroll down and click on the link

Key in your log in details

Submit and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON