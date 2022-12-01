AFCAT 2023: Registration for Indian Air Force entrance test begins, link here

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 2023.

AFCAT 2023 registration is hosted on careerairforce.nic.in and afcat.cdac.in. The last date to apply is December 30.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

AFCAT entry:

Flying: Men: 5, women: 5

Ground Duty (Technical) for Men: AE(L) 87 and AE(M) 30

Ground Duty (Technical) for Women: AE(L) 10 and AE(M) 3

Ground Duty (Non Technical) for Men:

Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 15

Admin: 43

LGS: 19

Accts: 11

Edn: 08

Met: 07

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) for Women:

Weapon Systems

(WS) Branch : 02

Admin : 05

LGS : 02

Accts : 02

Edn : 02

Met : 02

The engagement period for Flying Branch (Men and Women) SSC Officers is 14 years.

The initial tenure for Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) SSC Officers would be 10 years with the provision of an extension of four years.

Eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and age limit are different for each post. Check the notice below for more information.

Apply here.

