National Testing Agency, NTA will open the AIAPGET 2024 correction window on May 17, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test application form can do it through the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.ntaonline.in. AIAPGET 2024 correction window opens today at aiapget.ntaonline.in, notice here

The application correction window will open today, May 17 and will close on May 19, 2024. As per the official notice, the correction can be made till May 19 upto 11.50 pm. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.ntaonline.in.

Login to the account and the application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the corrections in it.

Once done, make the payment of application form.

Click on submit and your correction details will be submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency is going to conduct AIAPGET - 2024 on 6 July 2024 at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. the examination duration is for 120 minutes or 2 hours. The number of questions asked is 120 and maximum marks is 480. Each question carries 04 marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 04 marks and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

The admit card will be available for download on June 2, 2024. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of AIAPGET. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.