National Testing Agency, NTA will close the correction window for AIAPGET 2025 on June 12, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it till 11.50 pm today on the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. AIAPGET 2025 correction window closes today at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, link here

As per the official notice, the correction window will close today and thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

AIAPGET 2025 correction window: How to make changes

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIAPGET at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

2. Click on AIAPGET 2025 login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections where necessary.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AIAPGET examination will be held on July 4, 2025. The advance city intimation will be available on the website on June 24 and the admit card can be downloaded from June 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIAPGET.