AIBE 16 2021 postponed, registration extended till April 30- details here

The Bar Council of India has postponed AIBE 16 2021. The All India Bar Examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 25 which has now been postponed. The new date would be announced soon. The Council has also extended the registration date for the examination till April 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

The registration window was earlier scheduled to close down on March 31 and the release of admit card was scheduled on April 10, 2021. However, with the change in last date, the release date of admit card would also be changed.

AIBE 16 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination can apply online through the official site of AIBE by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

• Register your account by entering the login details.

• Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.





