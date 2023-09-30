AIBE 18 2023: Last date to apply today at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

Bar Council of India will close the registration process for AIBE 18 2023 on September 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination XVIII can do it through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 2023: Last date to apply today at allindiabarexamination.com, link here

The last date for payment of fees through online mode is till today, September 30, 2023. The last date for correction in registration form is till October 10, 2023.

The admit card for the examination will be released on October 20, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on October 29, 2023.

As per the official website, BCI has added a new examination center at Aizawl in Mizoram from the All India Bar Examination – XVIII onwards. Further, the Council has decided that those candidates who appeared at Rajkot centers for AIBE-XVII will be allowed to participate in the next AIBE-XVIII without having to pay the examination fee again. These candidates won't need to register on the portal again; their admit cards for AIBE-XVIII will be issued based on their registration for AIBE-XVII. However, it's important to note that this fee waiver won't apply to candidates who were absent during the AIBE-XVII held on February 5, 2023, at centers in Rajkot.

AIBE 18 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

